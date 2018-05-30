Satisfy Your Cookie Craving With These Flourless Cookies

The baking mood strikes us when we least expect it. Sometimes, that means we're caught craving cookies with absolutely no flour in the pantry. That's when we have to get crafty. We partnered with DOVE® Chocolate to bring you a recipe that's far from your average chocolate-chip cookie. With banana in place of batter and an unexpected coconut crunch, there's finally a cookie you can DIY with all those random things in your kitchen. Read on for the complete recipe.
Ingredients
1 large banana
1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds
3/4 cup toasted shredded coconut
1/4 cup coarsely cubed dark chocolate
Instructions
1. Heat your oven to 350°F.
2. In a food processor, pulse together the banana, half of the almonds, coconut, and half of the chocolate until smooth (a few lumps are okay).
3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, then fold in the remaining almonds and chocolate.
4. Use a tablespoon-sized ice-cream scoop to scoop the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
5. Press each ball down to about 1/4-inch thickness.
6. Bake until the cookies are set, about 25 minutes.
