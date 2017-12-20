3 Last-Minute Holiday Cookies You Can Throw Together With Pantry Staples

It's officially holiday crunch time. And between cramming our clothes in suitcases and last-minute gift purchasing panic, we can hardly begin to stomach the thought of baking anything for the coming weekend full of gatherings. But instead of giving up and going the pre-made grocery route, we've got another trick up our tired sleeves: dressed up pantry cookies.
Taking a layer of stress out of this frantic season is just a few staple pantry ingredients away. With her latest cookbook, Impatient Cookies, Elettra Wiedemann shows us how the most impatient of busy-bakers can whip up a killer holiday treat in no time. From those back-of-the-cupboard Ritz crackers you've yet to touch to that half-eaten bag of tortilla chips, the creative recipes ahead have all your last-minute cookie needs covered. So now you can spend the time you saved agonizing over which sparkly sweater to wear, instead.