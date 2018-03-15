This Recipe Combines All Our Favorite Desserts Into One

With so many delicious dessert options out there, it’s hard to choose just one. That's why so many of our favorites are hybrids or combinations — can you imagine cake without ice cream or pie without whipped cream? As such, we teamed up with DOVE® Chocolate to bring you a dessert that joins the texture of French crepes and the flavor of mocha coffee — all in the shape of a classic cake. Follow the steps below to make one yourself (or two...we have a feeling the first will be gone fast).
Ingredients
For the chocolate crepes...
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1 cup flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
6 tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1 cup flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
6 tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
Advertisement
For the chocolate-coffee whipped cream...
3 cups heavy whipping cream
5 tsp instant espresso powder
3 tbsp sugar
7 oz finely chopped dark chocolate
3 cups heavy whipping cream
5 tsp instant espresso powder
3 tbsp sugar
7 oz finely chopped dark chocolate
For the topping...
Additional chocolate, melted
1/2 cup toasted, chopped hazelnuts
Chocolate shards
Powdered sugar
Additional chocolate, melted
1/2 cup toasted, chopped hazelnuts
Chocolate shards
Powdered sugar
Instructions
1. The night before you plan to make the cake, prep the crepe batter and whipped cream. Combine all the crepe ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate overnight.
2. Start the whipped cream: In a medium saucepan, stir together the whipping cream, espresso powder, and sugar. Over medium heat, bring just to a boil.
3. Turn off the heat and add the chocolate to the cream. Let sit for 15 seconds. Slowly whisk the mixture until it is smooth and homogeneous. Once it starts to come together, whisk vigorously. Let cool a bit, then cover the mixture with plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate overnight.
4. The day of, start by making the crepes: Set a 9-inch nonstick pan over medium heat. Add a little vegetable oil or nonstick spray to the pan if you’re worried about the crepes sticking. Pour in 1/4 cup of batter, and spread to completely cover the bottom of the pan with batter. Cook until the bottom starts to brown, about a minute.
5. Using a spatula, flip the crepe and cook until just set, 30 seconds to a minute.
6. Transfer the crepe to a parchment-lined work surface, and then continue until you’ve used all the batter. You should have around 20 crepes.
Advertisement
7. To finish the whipped cream, transfer the mixture to the blender and process until the color lightens and the texture begins to resemble mousse, 1–2 minutes.
8. Assemble your cake: Place one crepe on your serving platter or cake stand, spoon 3 tablespoons of whipped cream on the crepe, and spread it evenly. Repeat the process until you’ve used all the crepes.
9. Top the crepe cake with melted chocolate, hazelnuts, chocolate shards, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Advertisement