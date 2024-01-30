The Luxury Fashion Worth Investing In This Year, According To Resale Experts

“Louis Vuitton denim monogram bags are likely going to make a big spring/summer comeback, with LV re-introducing pieces in blue denim — remixes of the ever-popular Neo Speedy, as well as newer silhouettes like the On The Go. This iconic take on LV monogram was first introduced to us by Marc Jacobs in 2005 and quickly became a celebrity favourite for street style looks… Now a new set of celebs and fashion icons are readily embracing the casual-luxury material.” — Ambria Mische, SVP, Merchandising & Buying at What Goes Around Comes Around