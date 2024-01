The Luxury Fashion Worth Investing In This Year, According To Resale Experts

With the cost-of-living crisis and a reemerging desire for wearable fashion, it can be hard to justify a luxury fashion purchase today. But, with resale more popular than ever before (as a result of sustainability concerns), it’s also easier than ever to sell your wares down the line should you not get enough use out of or change your mind about your buy — particularly if it’s one with a high resale value. While handbags from Chanel and Hermès will always be foolproof (albeit very costly!) investments — according to the Rebag 2023 Clair Report , the most popular styles from the heritage house have an average value retention of 105% and 115%, respectively — these aren’t the only designer styles that may provide you with a financial payoff in 2024.