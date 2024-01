9 Bags To Invest In If You’re Channeling ‘Quiet Luxury’ This Year

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.2023 was undoubtedly the year of ' quiet luxury .' With muses like Sofia Richie Grainge at the forefront of the trend, we saw logomania take a back seat in favour of understated wardrobe staples with a timeless aesthetic.