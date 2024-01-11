9 Bags To Invest In If You’re Channeling ‘Quiet Luxury’ This Year

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
2023 was undoubtedly the year of 'quiet luxury.' With muses like Sofia Richie Grainge at the forefront of the trend, we saw logomania take a back seat in favour of understated wardrobe staples with a timeless aesthetic.
In 2024, the focus on classic silhouettes and investment pieces doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and now the trend has transcended our clothing choices and is infiltrating accessories, too. While designer bags in particular were once known for their oversized insignia and logo-emblazoned look, in 2024 we're seeing the rise of far subtler handbag options, featuring barely there embossed brand names or blink-and-you'll-miss-it miniature logos.
If understated style is your thing, you'll be pleased to know there are plenty of options on offer right now that adhere to the trend at varying price points. Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best 'quiet luxury' handbags, whether you're looking to invest in a designer or contemporary style.