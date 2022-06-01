These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As seasons get more confusing and changing out of pyjamas can feel redundant, buying into the biggest 2022 fashion trends as seen on the runways can feel daunting.
But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. Nostalgia is the name of the game.
With Y2K fashion peaking higher than ever, this year has plenty of fun trends in store for us to try. Spotlight-stealing attire with a joyous mood is taking over, from vivid colours and prints to bold silhouettes like bubble dresses, volume tops, cutouts galore, and ultra-low rises on pants and skirts. Accessories are in on the fun, too. Think: chunky-AF platforms, rainbow-bright bags, and a more-is-more jewellery aesthetic combining edgy silver, pearls, and rhinestone-decked baubles. Oh, and if you're looking to inject some colour into your winter wardrobe, make it purple — it’s the 2022 hue in all tints, from Pantone’s Very Peri colour of the year to saturated violet and lavender shades.
Ahead, a deeper dive into the fashion trends that have already been dominating 2022. Naturally, with an edit to shop.