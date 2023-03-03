For people who buy into the “fair” condition category, it’s worth noting that the description should be taken with a pinch of salt, and can often be an over- or undervaluation. Bonilla, for example, says that items marked as "fair" can actually be in excellent condition adding that she bought two vintage Bottega Veneta bags marked as "fair" that actually look “perfect.” And even if they look worn, Aviram says nothing is off limits. “As for things that are really a hard no, it’s more along the lines if the bag cannot be used or is completely falling apart,” says Aviram.