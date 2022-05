9 Vintage It Bags You Can Snap Up On eBay

The thing is, finding pre-loved, legit designer handbags – especially from in-demand labels – can be a real struggle. Happily, eBay’s latest innovation, the Handbag Authenticity Guarantee , is here to save the day. If you buy a bag marked with an Authenticity Guarantee badge (a blue tick sticker), it will be sent by the seller to an independent and professionally trained team of authenticators who, using dozens of inspection points, check the packaging, handbag details and accessories to make sure your purchase is legit. Once it has the green light, the authenticator ships your handbag directly to you via two-day, signature-required delivery. Included with your purchase is a unique authentication card detailing information about your item.