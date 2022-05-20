9 Vintage It Bags You Can Snap Up On eBay

It’s official: after a long, lockdown rest, the It bag is back in business. Whether it’s the return of Y2K classics like the Fendi Baguette and the Balenciaga City Bag, pillow bag styles that fit the loungewear-only vibe (JW PEI’s Gabbi bag) or that Telfar boom we all enjoyed, our arms have never been so laden down with big-name brands. Even as flexi-workers we’re splurging on new work bags to tote into the office twice a week.
The thing is, finding pre-loved, legit designer handbags – especially from in-demand labels – can be a real struggle. Happily, eBay’s latest innovation, the Handbag Authenticity Guarantee, is here to save the day. If you buy a bag marked with an Authenticity Guarantee badge (a blue tick sticker), it will be sent by the seller to an independent and professionally trained team of authenticators who, using dozens of inspection points, check the packaging, handbag details and accessories to make sure your purchase is legit. Once it has the green light, the authenticator ships your handbag directly to you via two-day, signature-required delivery. Included with your purchase is a unique authentication card detailing information about your item.
Not only does this whole process make buying designer handbags on eBay a more trustworthy experience but – even better – eBay covers all the costs of the authentication process. It's a win-win for buyers and sellers alike.
Inspired by the launch, we’ve done a spot of window shopping for the very best deals on eBay right now. From Fendi Baguettes to Prada Hobo satchels, read on for the nine pre-loved designer bags that we hope are 2022’s next It accessory.
