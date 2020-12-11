11 Brands Redefining The It Bag

'It bag' as a term may have been coined during the '90s to reflect the boom of buzzy handbags in the luxury market but It bags themselves have been worn on the arms of enviable women for decades. From Chanel's quilted and chained 2.55 to Hermès' Kelly and Birkin via Mulberry's Alexa and Bayswater, a host of now-iconic bags have been named after or inextricably linked with the coolest dressers in fashion history.
A wave of nostalgia fuelled by throwback Instagram accounts and a thriving resale market has made the OG It bags more desirable than ever. These days, Fendi's Baguette and Dior's Saddle are as associated with Bella, Hailey and Kendall as they are with the SJP-immortalised Carrie Bradshaw.
Now, though, luxury is no longer defined by the old gatekeepers – a slew of brands are ripping up the rulebook and making It bags with a whole new meaning. Traditionally reserved for the 1% thanks to a price tag that rivals rent costs, the most in-demand bags are no longer trading on exclusivity. Instead, Instagram has allowed emerging designers and new visionaries to create cult pieces that are as accessible as they are coveted.
From sustainable labels reusing old and upcycled materials to designs that double up as artwork, click through to meet the brands making the It bags of today.