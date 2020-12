When It Comes To Handbags, Does Size Matter?

If size matters, then what to make of the nano bag , which has stubbornly stuck around for the past couple of years? The trend has been credited to Simon Porte Jacquemus and his Chiquito, a £365 piece measuring just 9.5 x 12cm, later followed by Le Petit Chiquito, which, at 5.3 x 4.3cm, offers about enough room for an AirPod. Despite the poor cost-to-leather ratio, celebrities and influencers hopped on board and soon other luxury brands were releasing miniature versions of their bags. Then, in November last year, Lizzo took the trend to new extremes by showing up at the American Music Awards with a white Valentino bag the size of an earring. Like Jacquemus and his fans, Lizzo was keenly aware of the viral potential of such a novelty item – and, sure enough, it sparked a million memes. In the age of Instagram, high fashion is concerned less with practicality as it is with creating a social media moment.