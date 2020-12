Remember Handbags?

Ironically, just as we stopped wearing handbags, the more thrilling they became. From Birkins to Bayswaters, the It bag has historically been defined by big-name luxury fashion houses but, this year, indie brands are increasingly kicking down the door of tired tradition. Luxury has always been synonymous with exclusivity but 2020’s most vital conversations, born out of the Black Lives Matter movement and the pandemic’s exposure of the deep cracks in the industry, have dismantled the authority of fashion’s self-appointed gatekeepers. While Cardi B stood defiant in the face of racist and classist trolls accusing her and other successful hip-hop artists of devaluing heritage labels like Hermès, cult brands like the Brooklyn-based Telfar proved that authenticity, community and accessibility are at the heart of the new luxury. As logomania waned – seeming so flashy and inappropriate on the social media of those oblivious to the new global mood – the most-wanted handbags were modelled on the everyday shopping tote. Telfar and the Milan-based Medea have built mini empires via social media with sell-out single-style tote bags, earning more organic influencer and celebrity credits in the process than most traditional fashion houses could only dream of.