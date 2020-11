As the most unusual year in memory draws to a close, we're looking back at the taste-makers, designers and movements that defined 2020's fashion landscape. Playful new collectives – from loungewear to cottagecore – were born out of social media but for designers, 2020 was about moving with the times. During the pandemic, sustainability, equity, transparency and genuine commitment to community were top of consumers' agendas and few brands made the cut in staying fresh, relevant and unproblematic.