As the most unusual year in memory draws to a close, we're looking back at the taste-makers, designers, and movements that defined 2020's fashion landscape. Playful new collectives — from loungewear to cottagecore — were born out of social media, but for designers, 2020 was about moving with the times. During the pandemic, sustainability, equity, transparency, and genuine commitment to community were top of consumers' agendas — and few brands made the cut in staying fresh, relevant, and unproblematic.
In its 2020 Year in Review, shopping platform Lyst reviewed the searches, views, and sales of 100 million shoppers to show us not only how the cards fell this year, but where the sartorial stars are headed for 2021. Through exciting design and demands for institutional change, the five brands ahead are proving that there's hope for the industry yet.
From Johannesburg to Milan, New York to New Zealand, click through to meet the labels to watch in 2021.