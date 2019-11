Lizzo’s Tiny Bag Is So Big On Twitter That It Got Its Own Account

When Lizzo stepped onto the AMAs red carpet last night donning a stunning orange frock à la Maison Valentino , we couldn’t help but take a second look. But it wasn’t her dress that stole the show (or broke the internet). No, it was something much, much smaller. The artist carried a custom Valentino bag between her crystal-encrusted acrylics so tiny, a Tic Tac probably wouldn’t fit in it, let alone the necessary tools to survive a three-hour-long event. But tools weren’t exactly top priority; not when you have to make room for something much more important: “ @maisonvalentino bag big enough for my fucks to give,” her Instagram post from the night reads.