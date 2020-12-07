Genderless Bags Are The Future. But What Exactly Are They?

Genderless bags are infinite. We are still at a point where the unquestionably unisex accessory is plain and functional but there are endless ways to experiment and play around with bags and gender expression. Unless you’re spending a lot of money on a statement handbag, bags are a low-commitment way to switch up your look because you can add them to any outfit and change them day to day as your relationship with style and gender fluctuates. A genderless fashion future doesn’t take away from the gendered markers that can be so important to individual expression, especially for the queer and trans community, but it gives us all more choice to carry our valuables in the way we personally find most functional and fashionable. And that’s if you even want to carry a bag at all because, please, can we start giving women’s clothes more pockets?