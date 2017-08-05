Loren, for his part, hopes that fashion’s recent interest in these issues sparks larger conversations nationwide. “I think it’s kind of amazing that I’m dictated from the second I enter this world just because of my genitalia,” he says. “It’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a penis. This is what you have to wear.’ I still won’t get into a bar in Brooklyn, even when I’m wearing a Stella McCartney dress, because I’m not wearing a blazer. It is a bit weird.”