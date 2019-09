“This new generation is going to wear what they want,” says Scully. “Even the peacocks at Gucci make it more acceptable for a man to wear his girlfriend’s floral bomber jacket or blouse.” A prime example of this shift in attitudes is Jaden Smith, who posed in a leather jacket and an embellished skirt in a women’s Louis Vuitton advertising campaign last year . When asked for an explanation for his style, he told Nylon , “The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I’m going to keep not caring. I’m going to keep doing the same things — I’m going to keep doing more things…in five years when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won’t get beat up and kids won’t get mad at him. It just doesn’t matter. I’m taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren’t expected before my time.”