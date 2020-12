WAGs Turned Designer Handbags Into A Working Class Hun Staple

Among the middle classes, the WAG and her bag had become the ultimate signifier of distaste. According to a 2006 article in Style, the Hermès Birkin had, for the first time ever, fallen out of style favour because it had become so bound up with the WAG aesthetic. This is media prejudice at its best: derided for being too poor, chastised for thinking we deserved nice things. Look at Cardi B and her Birkins even today , with countless trolls accusing her and other women in hip hop of devaluing the £10,000 bag (as if being the most successful woman in contemporary music doesn't warrant you a closet full of luxury). This is reminiscent of the treatment Victoria Beckham received when she pivoted from pop star to creative director. The fashion industry's resistance to a WAG entering their world reeked of classism. "If I’d known then what I know now, I don’t know if I’d have the courage to do it," she said at a press conference in Paris last year.