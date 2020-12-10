WAGs Turned Designer Handbags Into A Working Class Hun Staple

Yet as always, the middle classes had misunderstood what it all meant. Sure, from a feminist perspective, WAG might be demeaning as an idea: a woman named only in relation to a man and his success (although it’s hardly like the old adage of 'marrying well' has been banished by the middle classes; it’s just that the press don’t hate them). But WAG culture was much more than gold-digging. What pundits like Knight don’t realise is that WAGs had existed among the working classes for a very long time: dressing up, looking glam, being iconic was our means of taking up space in the ways in which we were allowed to back then, before fourth-wave feminism had won over the internet.