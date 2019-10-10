WAGs At War: How Coleen & Rebekah’s Feud Led To The Internet’s Greatest Day

It was a good day, a beautiful day, one of those rare moments in social media history which everyone will remember as that one day we all came together in the face of so much division. We will tell our grandchildren about this. I have already booked in for a tattoo which will read, you guessed it, "It’s …….Rebekah Vardy’s account" in cursive text across my lower back. In hindsight, it’s perhaps problematic to feed into the gossip stream of these women who are just trying to get on with their lives. But it’s evidently what we are all craving: gossip, simplicity, a return to WAG culture to get us away from this country which was once so promising, and is now so broken.