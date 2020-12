We’re taken back in time through intricate 16th century sweetie purses and British politics – displays of Thatcher’s handbag and Churchill’s dispatch box will be loved by a new generation hooked on The Crown – and ahead to the future via new production methods and the sustainable innovation of recycled materials and waste-free creations. At once a boon for bag obsessives, an homage to history and a love letter to true craftsmanship, the exhibition features over 300 items and delves into every aspect of the handbag, from symbolism to status, functionality to flash. We haven't gotten much use out of our handbags this year and the next three months are looking equally devoid of glittering social events at which to tout a wristlet, clutch or purse. "We had a pause, yes – of course we don’t need a handbag while we’re at home," Lucia says. For her, though, the boom in secondhand and luxury handbag sales this year (the resale market is projected to more than double to $64 billion by 2025) means something more. "It’s about thinking to the day when you’ll wear this handbag – it’s almost like a form of optimism."