All The Statement Bags You’re Going To See This Summer

The impact of a statement piece is one of great sartorial power. A bold jacket can take your jeans and tee from weekend errand outfit to office-appropriate. Bright, loud boots can give your sundress an entirely different vibe. And the same can be said for a statement handbag.
From the Y2K revival of Balenciaga's City Bag to celebrity favourites like JW PEI's candy-coloured satchels, statement bags have started to replace our grubby old totes – especially since we're all going out again. So if you're on the lookout for the perfect head-turning bag this summer, here are some of the best buys at every price.