The Cult Bag That Defined The ’00s Is Officially Back

But unlike the Fendi Baguette or the Dior Saddle, what makes the return of this bag uniquely interesting, is that it doesn't resonate with the logomania currently rampant across accessory trends. Being completely logo-less, the bag relies on a kind of IYKYK status. It's also not as polished or luxurious in the kind of obvious way we're used to with designer handbags. In fact, as one editor argues, the bag looks better the more worn-in it gets.