The Cult Bag That Defined The ’00s Is Officially Back

As we make peace with the revival of '00s fashion — from the controversial low-rise jean to the welcome return of the Fendi Baguette bag , we're now getting ready to reacquaint ourselves with another old friend: the Balenciaga City Bag.Released back in 2001, it allegedly wasn’t seen as commercially viable by the brand until Kate Moss specifically requested one from Nicolas Ghesquière himself. Once they clocked its potential, celebrities and fashion insider's flocked to grab one in every colour and the bag quickly became a bonafide hit.