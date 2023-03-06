Mary-Kate’s bag is also a reminder that handbags are meant to be, well, worn. As an everyday staple literally made to carry all our essentials, wear and tear is a consequence of movement and time. You have to wonder where the Olsen twin stored the handbag; if it was privy to wear and tear one time on vacation, or if the faded colour is the result of the many times she’s had to brush off stains from the leather. And that’s because we care about the stories that have happened with our items, especially handbags. For example, back in 2020, I bought a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag that came with a disclosure that the leather would actually wear out over time. Over the years, as I repeatedly opened and closed the handbag, the leather would mold itself to my movements, essentially telling the story of how I live.