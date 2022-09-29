6 Women On How Much They Paid For Their First Investment Bag

Buying an investment bag is a milestone in any fashion girlie’s life. It's always a moment — whether it was purchased after hours scouring eBay for a vintage Chanel crossbody (with an Authenticity Guarantee) or after paying a special visit in-store.
Because let's face it, a timeless, well-made, stylish handbag is a capsule wardrobe essential. If purchased wisely, it'll have the potential to become a piece that gets worn over and over again and be a signature part of your personal style. Or, if you do happen to fall out of love with it, the financial investment can really pay off.
Advertisement
Over the last year, we've seen plenty of handbag trends pop up — from the return of the indie-sleaze favourite Balenciaga City to the emergence of trendy and dainty glass handbags. So, if they've sparked an insatiable hunger in you, here's some inspiration from women who've taken the plunge and purchased their dream bag.
Pema, 26
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
I bought a new Marni Trunk Bag (medium-sized) for $2,400 (I had a 20% discount code).
What made you fall in love with the bag?
I fell in love with it years before purchasing it. Then, when lockdown hit and I wanted to treat myself to a present for a new job, I decided that it was worth it, considering I was still just as into it three or so years later. I originally bought the small version because it was less expensive, but I figured if I was going to spend a lot on a bag, I might as well spend a little more for a bigger, more functional style!
How do you wear/style it now?
It's a pretty classic style so it goes with everything. I particularly love wearing it with more casual pieces as the structure, and polished details contrast nicely with jeans and sloppy jumpers.
Bianca, 24
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
The first investment bag I purchased was a black Prada Nylon Belt-Bag. I got it at the end of 2018 and paid $1,900 for it. I waltzed into the Prada store in Bondi Junction to buy it and felt like I was finally a woman. I had saved up for over a year working my first full-time job and got some money for my 21st that I put towards the bag.
Advertisement
What made you fall in love with the bag?
I've been a Prada Nylon die-hard forever and absolutely loved how seamlessly street and high-end the bag was. I was also heading on a trip to New York and London and wanted something that I could easily travel with (and flex in IG posts unashamedly). I was deep in my 'hype' era at the time, which explains why I loved the style too.
How do you wear/style it now?
I don't wear it too much these days, but I'll never get rid of it! It's an investment bag for a reason. If I do, it's usually to music festivals — it matches with every look, is comfortable to wear and fits any essential you'd need to pack.
Vaish, 31
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
The Chloe Drew Bag in Pink leather. I bought it in 2015 when I got my first raise, followed by a performance bonus. It was approximately $1,200 (as I bought it new in Europe and saved on conversion).
What made you fall in love with the bag?
The style was so different from the usual bags on trend at that point in time (i.e. the massive totes). This one was so cute and could be styled with so many clothes without feeling overbearing.
How do you wear/style it now?
Advertisement
It is my go-to weekend brunch bag, and I love wearing it when I go to weddings.
Francesca, 19
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
I bought a black Re-Nylon Mini Prada handbag for my 18th birthday last year. It was $1,750, and I bought it online while we were in lockdown (it was such an exciting thing to look forward to).
What made you fall in love with the bag?
I'm obsessed with Y2K style. It reminded me so much of what Paris Hilton would wear back then (I'm sure she would've had many of these bags), and it's just so cute.
How do you wear/style it now?
I take it pretty much everywhere with me. I take it to work, out with my friends and to family occasions too. I know it's a little 'extra', but that's kind of my whole style.
Georgia, 27
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
I bought a Mimco Offbeat Crossbody Bag back in 2014. It was around $200+, and I got it brand new in-store as I worked there at the time.
What made you fall in love with the bag?
Mimco was Poppy Lissiman before Poppy was a thing. Those crossbody bags were it, and everyone wanted one. I started working at Mimco, and even with staff discounts, their products were pricey. I remember saving up and purchasing it at the end of my shift. I loved the colour and cross-body style. It was just a super versatile bag and looked cute.
Advertisement
How do you wear/style it now?
I resold it a few years back. But I live with this regret. I wish I held onto it for longer.
Amanda, 30
What was your first ‘investment bag’, and when did you buy it?
What made you fall in love with the bag?
I fell in love with the meaning behind the bag. I knew it was an investment bag when I found out Coco Chanel had the exact same bag. This bag is an LV signature.
How do you wear/style it now?
I used to wear it as an everyday bag, but when I saw the price increase by $1000 in the last year or two, I now only use it for special occasions to keep it in top condition.
If any of these iconic bags caught your eye, click here to dive into eBay's range of luxury secondhand, all with Authenticity Guarantee.
Advertisement