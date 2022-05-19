Big Bag Energy Is Back In Time For Winter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Zoë Kravitz is no stranger to going viral for her outfit choices. But a recent look has us convinced that fashion's love affair with shrunken accessories might well be over. Snapped donning one rather massive tote bag by The Row, Kravitz gave her stamp of approval to a forgotten friend: the XL bag.
Of course, oversized bags aren't anything new. If you haven't entirely repressed the memory, there was a time when just about everything — sunnies, bags, even coffee cups — swamped us. Call it The Olsen Effect, but in the mid-2000s, even our party bags could fit all of our daily needs. And in 2022, you'll find a lot of 'needs' in my bag; multiple face masks, hand sanitiser, hand cream, a water bottle, at least three different kinds of lip balms, a snack (or two) and even spare socks in the winter.
But with the focus staunchly on itty bitty statement bags these past few years, thanks largely in part to Jacquemus' infamous Chiquito purse, as well as the new wave of uber-impractical bags made of literal glass, there hasn't seemed to be much room for roomy bags. But for those of us who can't disregard the function of bags, the return of carry-alls that can actually carry all is warmly welcomed.
These Mary Poppins bags don't have to be as frumpy as the ones at the bottom of the thrift store bargain bin. So that you don't have to, we scoured the Internet for the roomy tote bags that have plenty more to offer than just space for your phone and keys.