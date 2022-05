Big Bag Energy Is Back In Time For Winter

Of course, oversized bags aren't anything new. If you haven't entirely repressed the memory, there was a time when just about everything — sunnies , bags, even coffee cups — swamped us. Call it The Olsen Effect, but in the mid-2000s, even our party bags could fit all of our daily needs. And in 2022, you'll find a lot of 'needs' in my bag; multiple face masks , hand sanitiser, hand cream, a water bottle, at least three different kinds of lip balms , a snack (or two) and even spare socks in the winter.