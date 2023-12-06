My Whole Life Fits Inside This Mansur Gavriel Hobo Bag

I'll be honest I was intimidated by the size of this Mansur Gavriel hobo bag when I first saw it. Compared to my collection of small-scale purses, this was a complete 360. And so I welcomed it with (sceptical) open arms and put it to the test with a whole lot of essentials. Here are my thoughts.



First things first, this grained leather is so supple and soft. I just love it, okay? Secondly, I enjoy how it's slouchy and relaxed yet structured. It's a cool-girl shape with a thick, round, non-slip strap, zip-top closure, and wide, flat base that allows the bag to stand up on its own. Finally, the size is outrageous...but in the best possible way because it truly does fit my entire life. I'm talking laptop, over-ear headphones, book, wallet, reusable water bottle, gloves, mini makeup products (although full-size ones would also fit), and more.



It's been refreshing not having to carry multiple bags or prioritize style over functionality because I can get the best of both worlds with this luxury, oversized bag. My verdict: The Candy Maxi Hobo Bag is the carry-all I never knew I needed and the classic, minimalist handbag I've always wanted. And if you too have been wary of large-and-in-charge purses (or love them and want more), then you need to treat yourself to this Mansur Gavriel bag.