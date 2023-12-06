My Whole Life Fits Inside This Mansur Gavriel Hobo Bag — & R29 Readers Get 20% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off select Mansur Gavriel's Candy bags using our promo code MGxR29, now through December 13.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When you think of leather accessory brand Mansur Gavriel, its famous bucket bag likely comes to mind. It's been a bestselling style for a decade now, and a few R29 editors have called it the statement bag of their dreams. But today, we're shining a light on another Mansur Gavriel piece: the Candy Maxi Hobo Bag. That's right, I, a mini bag lover, have just been converted into an oversized hobo bag wearer!
Mansur Gavriel's Candy Collection is full of real leather, vegan leather, and suede shoulder bags in four sizes: mini, small, medium, and maxi. And guess what? R29 readers get a 20% discount through December 13 on all full-price Candy bags (aka most colorways in every size) with the code MGxR29 at checkout. So if you've been treading into oversized handbag waters and want to take the plunge, there's no better time to splurge on an investment piece than right now.
Read on to learn more about the Candi Maxi Hobo Bag and the rest of the Candy Bag Collection as well as my take on trying the largest bag I've ever worn in my life.
If you're in the market for a bag that offers quality craftsmanship, extreme durability, and timeless style, then a Mansur Gavriel Candy Bag may be the perfect option for you. Each Candy Bag is available in 100% Italian soft calf leather on the exterior and lined with 100% Italian calf suede. So in addition to being thick, sturdy, and beautiful, the material is also incredibly flexible and super-buttery. There's also a stunning suede option in the Candy Maxi Hobo Bag style and sumptuous vegan apple leathers in the Mini Candy Bag style.
So all you have to worry about is just how big (or small) you want your bag to be. Do you want a 22-inch work bag for everyday wear? Or a 10-inch mini that doubles as a top-handle for nights out? Or something in between? Peruse this collection and pick your
poison candy!
I'll be honest I was intimidated by the size of this Mansur Gavriel hobo bag when I first saw it. Compared to my collection of small-scale purses, this was a complete 360. And so I welcomed it with (skeptical) open arms and put it to the test with a whole lot of essentials. Here are my thoughts.
First things first, this grained leather is so supple and soft. I just love it, okay? Secondly, I enjoy how it's slouchy and relaxed yet structured. It's a cool-girl shape with a thick, round, non-slip strap, zip-top closure, and wide, flat base that allows the bag to stand up on its own. Finally, the size is outrageous...but in the best possible way because it truly does fit my entire life. I'm talking laptop, over-ear headphones, book, wallet, reusable water bottle, gloves, mini makeup products (although full-size ones would also fit), and more.
It's been refreshing not having to carry multiple bags or prioritize style over functionality because I can get the best of both worlds with this luxury, oversized bag. My verdict: The Candy Maxi Hobo Bag is the carry-all I never knew I needed and the classic, minimalist handbag I've always wanted. And if you too have been wary of large-and-in-charge purses (or love them and want more), then you need to treat yourself to this Mansur Gavriel bag (especially while it's exclusively on sale for you)!
