Mansur Gavriel’s Signature Bucket Bag Just Went Vegan

The pricing is an important difference between the original Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag collection and the newly released design. The OG bucket bags come in three sizes: regular ($695), mini ($595), and mini mini ($495), but the waterproof apple leather mini is $495 — the same size as the mini, but the same price as the mini mini. Now, you're getting a sustainable, bigger-size bag at a lower price and in four popular shades: dusty pink, legendary black and red, jade green, and tan. That's a win if I've ever seen one.Reduce waste and get a new, roomier bag at the price of the smallest.