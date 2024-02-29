Is The East-West Handbag The Flirty Accessory Your Wardrobe Is Missing?

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With the rise of '90s and Y2K-style shoulder bags over the past four years, it was only a matter of time before east-west bags would start to grab our attention once again in 2024. Though the elongated, horizontal silhouette is undoubtedly a classic, the east-west style has a flirty edge, perhaps thanks to its smaller size or ability to complete an evening look.
Designer brands have also released some of their most iconic handbags in an east-west style, such as Dior with its Lady D-Joy (an updated Lady Dior) and Bottega Veneta releasing its Andiamo totes in a cute east-west style, too.
Local Australian handbag labels are also delivering, with brands like Rylan and Vestirsi releasing instant classics that feel luxurious and yet also appropriate for everyday wear. Keep on scrolling to shop our favourite east-west handbags in 2024.