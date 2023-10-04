The Trendiest Handbag Of 2023 Is Actually From 2003

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From low-rise jeans to wrap-around sunglasses, cargo trousers and more, there is no denying that many trends of the early 2000s are currently experiencing a resurgence. Indeed, the Y2K aesthetic is everywhere and even designer brands are now capitalising on all of the noughties nostalgia.
Take Gucci's Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag, for example. The silhouette originally debuted in 2003, when famed designer Tom Ford helmed the brand, but was reimagined and re-released 20 years later as a part of Gucci's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection this past February.
Gaining traction almost immediately, the handbag has since been seen slung over the shoulders of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna. And it has undoubtedly become one of the most popular carryalls spotted in street-style photography over fashion month.
While the re-released Gucci Horsebit bag is currently retailing for upwards of $4,000 (the small leather iteration is priced at $ 5,325, and the small canvas style will set you back $ 4,110) it is interesting to note that the new style doesn't differ too greatly from the original, debuted two decades ago.
Aside from the fact the leather has been given a very 2023 padded effect, almost all other details are the same. This begs the question: if you're in the market for a Gucci Horsebit Chain Bag, why not invest in a vintage version instead?
Pre-loved iterations of the bag can be tracked down easily online across reputable sites like Vestiaire Collective and are currently retailing for significantly less than buying new. After all, there's something full circle about investing in a Y2K trend piece that's come straight from the source (not to mention, shopping secondhand is better for our planet).
If you're looking to invest in a vintage Gucci's Horsebit Chain bag, we've shopped out some of our favourites below. And you best act quick — much like the Dior Saddle bag revival of 2018, we predict these vintage styles won't last long.
