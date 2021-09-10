The Aussie Label Designing Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Shacket

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
A beige, oversized shirt is an Australian staple for battling the heat. It's also what Kendall Jenner reached for on a recent visit to 818's Tequila's distillery, the alcohol company she founded.
Kendall picked out Australian brand Camilla and Marc's Naein Shirt to pair with the simple and failsafe combination of a white top and blue jeans. For a laidback finish, she topped her look off with a dark green cap featuring bright yellow 818 Tequila logo.
The shirt in question is versatile, featuring wide sleeves, concealed buttons and a stiff collar, making it an elevated and chic style pairing with trousers. Or you could make like Kendall and wear yours open and unbuttoned for a relaxed springtime look.
Australian lifestyle brand Camilla and Marc is a familiar name in the high-end lifestyle space. Established in 2003 by sibling duo Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, the name has come to represent elevated simplicity, feminine taste with masculine tailoring, and a coastal take on modern classics.
Transseasonal dressing doesn't have to be complicated, and simple basics like this shirt can carry you into the warmer months and back into the cooler seasons too. Suiting is in, and if you want to participate without forgoing comfort and breathability, a button-up shirt (particularly in linen) won't compromise on either. And of course, while we're stuck in the slog of this WFH business, a work-appropriate top like this won't have any coworkers suspecting your trackies and ugg boots on your bottom half over Zoom.