The Aussie Label Designing Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Shacket

Transseasonal dressing doesn't have to be complicated, and simple basics like this shirt can carry you into the warmer months and back into the cooler seasons too. Suiting is in , and if you want to participate without forgoing comfort and breathability, a button-up shirt (particularly in linen) won't compromise on either. And of course, while we're stuck in the slog of this WFH business, a work-appropriate top like this won't have any coworkers suspecting your trackies and ugg boots on your bottom half over Zoom.