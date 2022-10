Prediction: These Are The 5 Bag Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Y2K has dominated the trend cycle since 2021. As the cycle moves on, we've seen Y2K evolve into its more bedazzled older sibling — McBling. From Off-White to Prada , glittering paillettes have been the star at plenty of fall 2022 runway shows overseas. If jewels are a little OTT for you, you'll be pleased to know that metallics have also been making their way back into the mainstream consciousness this year, thanks to 80s revivalism and brands like Balenciaga.