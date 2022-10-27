Prediction: These Are The 5 Bag Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Summer is just around the corner. While La Niña may be looking to dampen some of our plans, no amount of rain could possibly put a pause on wardrobe planning for the hotter months — especially when it comes to levelling up in the accessorisies department.
From the revival of the iconic 00's Balenciaga City Bag to glass handbags, we've seen plenty of head-turning bag trends make their way to the top of our TikTok FYPs and Instagram feeds this year.
So now as Christmas gatherings and various end-of-year festivities make their way into our schedules, finding the perfect bag update to round out a look is probably high on your to-do list.
Without further ado, here are five trends on the rise to keep your eye on over the next few months.
McBling
Y2K has dominated the trend cycle since 2021. As the cycle moves on, we've seen Y2K evolve into its more bedazzled older sibling — McBling. From Off-White to Prada, glittering paillettes have been the star at plenty of fall 2022 runway shows overseas. If jewels are a little OTT for you, you'll be pleased to know that metallics have also been making their way back into the mainstream consciousness this year, thanks to 80s revivalism and brands like Balenciaga.
Kimmy K — whose IG feed is brimming with chromey silvers right now — fitted out her most recent Fendi Couture look with a mini, shiny baguette. Additionally, Alexa Demie’s current Balenciaga campaign for the new-look city bag is covered in silver and sequins. And let's not forget about the Benedetta Bruzziches bag which is also popular amongst the fashion girlies on TikTok right now.
In our humble opinion, a glittery, sequined or metallic bag is a perfect addition to any NYE party look — pair it with a classic club dress and a lashing of lipgloss, and the clock might just strike 2006.
Soft Grunge & Indie Sleaze
You've absolutely heard by now that indie sleaze is back — either from us, TikTok, or this amazing archival Instagram page full of glorious late-00s party snaps. Gold and silver studs have found their way onto the silhouette of some of our favourite Valentino and Givenchy bags, recently giving off massive rockstar-GF vibes.
Since the Balenciaga city bag in all its grungey glory made a huge return this year, it's no surprise edgier silhouettes and styles are now finding their way onto the arms of fashion girls. Julia Fox has loved an exaggerated chain and buckle look recently (like this Paul Benzing one), and Dua Lipa was seen hitting the studio with this safety-pinned tartan number.
With new albums from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys dropping just in time for the summer, there's never been a better time to embrace the look.
The Classics
Classics never go out of style. When it comes to handbags, a slim-strapped, structured look is simply timeless. There's ample proof, too — Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been spotted donning the viral Prada Cleo bag, whilst the YSL Le 5 à 7 has been a staple in Zoe Kravitz's effortless cool-girl wardrobe.
According to data collected by eBay, the value of classic styles listed, like the Chanel quilted and Dior saddle, have increased by 45% and 84% (respectively) in the last year — which again shows just how important a staple is.
Novelty Bags
The 'weird girl' aesthetic has been circulating on the internet in recent months. Deeply inspired by Harajuku fashion, the trend is largely characterised by mismatched patterns, fluffy details and knitted pieces. If you're looking to dabble in the trend this summer, we suggest looking no further than a novelty bag.
While Balenciaga's Trash-Bag Pouch and Moschino's Champagne Bucket Bag made waves on the runway recently, there are plenty of ways to get in on the trend. Praying are the Gen Z darlings of novelty bags, with their shoulder bags adorning slogans like 'God's Favourite'.
Fashion analyst and TikTok creator Mandy Lee has sung the praises of 'unhinged fashion girlie' totes from brands like Edie Parker. But, if you're looking for something a little more subdued, an oversized, quilted or plush style is a good way to dip your toe in.
Crescent Bags
Crescent or half-moon-shaped bags continue to make their mark. Reminiscent of Fendi's iconic croissant that dominated the 90s, the crescent has literally taken shape as one of the most hyped silhouettes of the season.
TikTokers everywhere have taken a special liking to the Baggu crossbody, street style crescent bag recently, while high-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci have taken their iconic monogramming to a crescent sillouhette too.
Miu Miu has already had a huge 2022 (their micro-mini skirt spawned countless dupes), and their pink, cushioned and straight-up adorable take on the crescent shape is one of our personal favourites in the category.
