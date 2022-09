These 5 Iconic Designer Handbags Have Equally Iconic Backstories

The Kelly has also become a staple in the rotations of global celebrities including Beyonce and Miranda Kerr. While the Birkin may have landed at the forefront of the pop culture sphere in recent years (thanks to the Kardashians), the Kelly is still one of Hermès’ most sought-after pieces. According to data published in 2021 , the Kelly has been Instagrammed over 5.45 million times, and reports have also shown that resale prices have increased by 350% in recent years