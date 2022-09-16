These 5 Iconic Designer Handbags Have Equally Iconic Backstories

There is truly nothing more timeless than the quilted Chanel 2.55 bag — it could even be considered the quintessential bag of the fashion house. It's a symbol of effortless chic and will find a place in the wardrobes of preppy fashion worshipers forever. Released in February 1955, icons like Jackie Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor immediately took to it, and it has been carried by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Kate Moss and more.