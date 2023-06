That’s not to say that everyone is a fan. Likely because of its hard-to-miss popularity and how many people own it, people on TikTok have strong opinions about it. “People call it basic,” says Neel. “But I think it's just timeless and it's iconic.” Creators often post product round-ups showing bags that are “elegant” alternatives to the Louis Vuitton Neverfull, while others call it “ ludicrously capacious ” referring to the now-iconic line from Succession season 4. Creator Victoria Hui, who bought the Neverfull as her first-ever designer bag, posted a video earlier this year saying the bag gets too heavy when it’s stuffed that “it’s uncomfortable in your arm.” Handbag creator @itscelesta revealed she was selling her Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag — which was also her first designer buy — earlier this year, saying in a TikTok video she hadn’t “touched the bag in probably three years.”