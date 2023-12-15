This French Handbag Brand Has Taken Over TikTok—Here Are 5 Styles Worth Buying

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While the idea of a trending handbag might have historically conjured up images of a Fendi Baguette, Gucci Jackie or Prada Galleria, in recent years, social media has worked to democratise fashion, enabling other labels to rise to statement status.
You only have to look as far as Uniqlo to see the power TikTok has in creating an It-item. The Japanese retailer's crossbody bag went viral on the app earlier this year, subsequently landing itself top spot on Lyst's coveted Hottest Product index.
Poléne is another example. Despite the fact the French label has only 37K followers on its own account, the brand is a firm TikTok favourite, having amassed an impressive 210.8M views under the hashtag #Polene and a further 89.3M views under the phrase #PoleneBag. From its crossbody options to its carry-all oversize totes, the brand is beloved among in-the-know fashion insiders.
As a brand at the forefront of this year's anti-logo quiet luxury aesthetic, Poléne creates minimalist pieces devoid of glaring insignia. Despite this, thanks to the brand's unique silhouettes, it's often easy to spot a Poléne piece even before you're close enough to read a brand name.
Made with longevity in mind, each Poléne piece is created in the Spanish town of Ubrique, which is known for its quality leather goods. In fact, the bags are so popular that many are prone to selling out, though our tip is to sign up for the waiting list, meaning you'll be notified of restocks as soon as they're available.
So, which Poléne bags would editors recommend? Keep scrolling for the best Poléne bags around.