H&M’s New Designer Collab Is Full Of Modern Western Staples

Drawing inspiration from “her heritage, family, and the strength of the matriarchal line,” Saravia also infused personal details throughout the collection. One standout: lion earrings inspired by a pair her grandmother used to wear. She also looked to iconic Mexican women like artist Frida Kahlo and entertainer María Félix — referenced through tailored suiting pieces and elegant gowns.



The 29-piece lineup includes a bomber-shaped denim jacket with a coordinating mini skirt and chaps, flowing evening dresses, and chic coordinates alongside logo-embroidered knits and loungewear. Of course, no H&M collab would be complete without a curated (and quick-to-sell-out) range of accessories. In this drop, expect wide-brim hats, leather belts, woven crossbody bags, statement earrings, and those aforementioned cowboy boots — all at H&M prices, far below Saravia’s usual prices, with some pieces selling for $2290.