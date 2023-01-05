Will The Rise Of Secondhand Fashion Erase Gendered Shopping?

On the first day at the new job at the secondhand store, I had no expectations outside of what I knew about working retail. But immediately, I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered the queerness that seemed to naturally radiate from within the store. Even more, I was captivated by my coworkers, who all confidently rejected the limitations of gendered style. They instead celebrated themselves and their bodies through experimental fashion and unique takes on dress. It was beautiful. Through the self-expression and the styling the environment facilitated, I was able to slowly break free of the constraints I put on myself.