How TikTok-Famous Shops Became New York City’s Most Popular Hangout Spots

For Spotts, her online branding is heavily intertwined with her shop’s, particularly because it was all born out of pop-up events she hosted in her apartment amid the pandemic. “It was a lot of people who were just very fresh on the scene, coming into their own, finding their own niches online,” she says. “I think that that created an incubation centre.” Similarly to Spotts, Rogue has also cultivated an online presence that rivals her store’s, amassing nearly 45,000 followers on Instagram and almost half a million on TikTok . The tagline for her store’s TikTok channel simply reads: “Shop Rogue with Emma.”