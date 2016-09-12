Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
East Village
New York
The Best East Village Eateries
by
Marshall Bright
More from East Village
Fashion
Our Fashion Editor's Favorite East Village Spot
Annie Georgia Gre...
Sep 12, 2016
New York
Crazy Taylor Swift Fans Harass East Village Wine-Bar Owner
Erin Cunningham
Aug 12, 2015
Home
This East Village Apartment Went From Bachelor Pad To Couple's Paradise
Homepolish
May 21, 2015
Dedicated Feature
Walk A Mile In This East Village Blogger's Boots
People in this city like to gripe about who's a "real" New Yorker and who isn't. If you ask us, all you have to do to genuinely claim the title is hand
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Your First House? This East Village Gem Is Surprisingly Affordable
If you're looking to buy your first apartment in the city, we owe you a congrats — you're more together than most New Yorkers (hey, we know all about
by
Seija Rankin
Travel
An Editor's Guide To The East Village (No Dollar Pizza Included!)
UPDATE: If you're scrambling for some weekend plans, we've got just the hit list. This story was originally published on January 4. Welcome to R29
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
The New East Village Industrial Gastropub That Actually Feels Lik...
Though an open, industrial space with metal, spinning stools, wooden benches, and marked-up mirrors may not sound welcoming, new East Village eatery,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
An Education: The Style Student Shows Us Her Favorite East Villag...
Stylish upstart Nicole Loher clearly came to New York to conquer. In two years, the FIT undergrad has gone from fashion student to insider, landing cherry
by
Leeann Duggan
Home
Inside Our Senior Editor's Very Small (But Very Chic!) East Villa...
You've already partied with Kristian in his East 11th Street apartment. While some of you considered our Senior Editor's studio a tad, uh, small for
by
Us
Entertainment
Sneak Peek: Rue Mag's East Village, Vintage-Inspired First Annive...
Lately, we've put equal importance on at-home adornments as we have on personal flare—why should our living rooms be less presentable than our everyday
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Models Invade The East Village, Traffic Signs Tell Us We Look Fab...
Over 25 models have invaded East Village supermarket Key Food for a massive photo shoot. Residents have spotted the girls holding melons...as in the
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Circa Bids The East Village Farewell With A Blow-Out Sale
Circa Now, the premiere East Village destination for must-have pieces by Obesity and Speed, Bliss Lau, and Sophomore, is calling it quits, but they're
by
Vivian St.George
Stores
The Best NYC Boutiques: East Village & LES, Part IV of Our NY Sho...
Once the home of hardcore punks and poets, the East Village and the Lower East Side have (albeit slowly) evolved into mini retail meccas for everything
by
Us
Fashion
Dynamic Duo! A New East Village Boutique Mixes Old and New
Sisters Wendy and LaRae Kangas are the gals behind new East Village boutique, Duo, a petite shop that boasts a great roster of independent designers,
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted