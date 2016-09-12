Our Fashion Editor's Favorite East Village Spot

Working in the fashion industry means that people often ask me where I get my clothes. And, while department stores and chains definitely have some awesome finds, I love being able to say I found an entire ensemble at a local vintage store. Vintage shopping is not only inherently unique, but it's good for small business and the environment, people!
The next question, though, is always a tough one to answer. People generally ask me where I found my vintage items. And, to be honest, it's hard to let my secret out of the bag. But when the thrift wares are as awesome as the ones at sister-owned East Village staple Duo, well, the secret's just too good to keep. In this episode of Dear New York, I take you on a tour of one of my favorite shops in NYC — and, okay, maybe I put on a little fashion show, too.
