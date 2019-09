17 of 55

Tim Ho Wan

If you're willing to wait, the food at Tim Ho Wan will be worth your while. Not only is the dim sum delicious, but the prices are cheap enough to make you do a double take when the check comes. Definitely order the BBQ pork buns, which the restaurant is known for, and at least two varieties of dumplings. Going with a crowd will ensure you can try as much of the menu as possible. Just beware that it might be over an hour before you actually sit down and eat. We suggest leaving your phone number and getting a drink in the meantime.



Tim Ho Wan, 85 4th Avenue (at E. 10th Street); 212-228-2800.