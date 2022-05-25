Elena remembers how staff genuinely believed they could be real models during the scouting days for the campaigns. "If you were an impact, you would just see all your colleagues get sent to auditioning-type things while you were just looking on and thinking, Oh my god." Elena was later rehired as a model and insists it wasn’t all that. "They put me on the tills and that was the first time I admitted I wasn’t a model before. I was scared they would [move me] back downstairs [to the stockroom]." She recalls that some impacts would get moved up to being a model, like her friend Caroline, who developed anorexia after going travelling. "She came back really skinny and then they made her a model." Elena also worked with twins, the slimmer one of whom was hired as a model. "It’s messed up when you actually look back," she says.