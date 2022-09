Hazel: “When I was little, [I wore] a ton of colours and patterns mixed together, or actual dress-up clothes. It's been the main way I expressed myself for my whole life. For a while as a teenager, I simplified how I dressed to avoid judgment because I worried about what others thought about me and what I wore and if it was too weird or too feminine… So a lot of the time my younger self inspires me because they truly didn't care and were just doing what felt fun and right.” — Hazel Bray , 23 (right)