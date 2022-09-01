The fact that the reaction to Pugh’s dress happened against the backdrop of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is not insignificant. “These things are connected and characterised by a deep sense of the necessity to control women's bodies,” says Dr. Parkins. “We're in the beginning of a period of backlash against women being loud and taking up space.” In that case then, naked dressing can be seen as an act of protest, a way of clinging to control and autonomy when we’re being stripped of it. “It has reignited those conversations about what it is to be a woman and to have ownership and to take up space,” adds Forbes-Bell. “And how you want to translate that. And I think people are translating that through their clothes.”