In the real world away from the fantasy of the runway, there are of course limits to how much we may feel comfortable using fashion as a political weapon. Like many, I’m furious about the erosion of my bodily rights, but while wearing a see-through top and no bra to walk my dog or having a picnic in the park topless will no doubt get a response, it probably won’t make the statement I’m hoping it will. (I’d be much better off protesting, voting, donating money to abortion funds. ) Then there is the fact that Pugh is operating within the privilege of her fame but also her cis whiteness; these same actions would likely have very different consequences for others, particularly women of colour.