Still, like many new moms, I internalised snapback culture. Two months post-birth, I was overwhelmed and losing the little bit of self-esteem I had left when I had an anxiety attack after stepping on the scale to check on my post-baby weight loss. I had only lost 11 pounds after the birth of baby Rio. I couldn’t understand why the pounds weren’t dropping the way they were for the mums on Instagram. I remember thinking in my own melodramatic episode that I would never get back to feeling as good in my body as I did before. My hormones didn't want to release the weight as easily as they packed it on. Even more, I felt like I had failed because my body was not doing any of the things I was told it would easily be able to do after giving birth, like having endless energy to balance motherhood with my work, personal, and home lives. Instead, I was sluggish, stressed, and sleep-deprived.