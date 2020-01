Why Home Care Is The New Self-Care In 2020

“From a feminist perspective, I think it's great to empower ourselves to look at all these ways we care for ourselves, but also, sometimes, I think as women, or for anyone in a more marginalised position, there are so many ways that we've been told what to do with our bodies,” says Natalia Amari, LCSW , a feminist trauma therapist based in Austin, Texas. “It is much more empowering to look at: What in your physical space can you control? What in your physical space can you tweak even to be more supportive to you? Especially if somebody's been really hurt from experiences of marginalisation related to who they are and how they show up in the world through their body.”