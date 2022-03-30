I Didn’t Think My Disabled Body Could Be Beautiful — Now I Know Better

If somebody would’ve told me when I became paralysed that this would be my life today, I wouldn’t have believed them. I didn’t think I could still pursue these dreams because I didn’t think I had the looks or the abilities to do them anymore. But I was wrong. It can be scary and frustrating when our bodies change. It can be hard to be nice to ourselves when our bodies don’t look or move the way they once did or the way the media portrays bodies. But the value of our bodies doesn’t shift just because they change. We are all worthy, beautiful, powerful, and amazing — always. Just like my mother believed in me, I believe in the words she always told me: “Tú puedes.”

