I did live, after two weeks on life support in the ICU. My body, paralysed from the shoulders down, felt like absolute nothingness. It was as if it belonged to someone else, and I was looking down on it from the eyes of a stranger. I had survived both the accident and the surgery the doctors had said I might not live through; to have defied those odds gave me hope. But I also realized the enormity of what it meant to survive — it was daunting, to say the least, and I had to force myself to stay calm and focus on what I needed to do to stay alive. Life felt too ragged in this reality, too unreal, like a slap in the face that I never saw coming. I was 24 years old, and my days as I knew them were done. I’d have to start over, and create a new version of myself. It was terrifying, but I gripped on to that sliver of hope. I was determined to live a full life, knowing that imagination and creativity would be essential to finding happiness again.