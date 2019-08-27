I didn’t leave the house for three years other than just going to rehab. Despite having worked in fashion, I wore the same hospital pants and T-shirt every day. I shaved my head bald every week. I didn't look in a mirror for three years. If I was in a room with a lot of windows and I could see my reflection, all I’d notice was the wheelchair and I’d burst into tears. I wanted to disappear. I valued my independence and energy and felt like everything that I worked to become had suddenly been taken away. I was 24 years old and all my friends were getting engaged, getting promoted, buying houses, and I felt like my life was on pause.