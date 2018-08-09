Q&A With The Money Diarist Living On Disability

Yesterday, we published the Money Diary of a woman living on disability in St. Paul, MN. In it, she talks about the reality of living with severe trauma and the subsequent difficulty of everyday tasks like going to Target. Being on disability, coupled with the fact that her husband is in school and can only work part-time night shifts, puts a huge financial strain on her family. And yet, the OP doesn't let these limitations get in the way of providing for her children — whom she signs up for ice skating lessons, takes to the Children's Museum, and brings along to the chiropractor to "get the popcorn out of their backs."
Her diary received an outpouring of support in the comments, with many people applauding her bravery for sharing her story, as well as asking for an update about where she is now. Ahead, we talked to the OP about what life has been like since she wrote her Money Diary, her money-saving tips, and her hopes for the future.