A Week In St. Paul, MN, On Disability

5:30 p.m. — It’s time for ice skating lessons. I only ever sign my kids up for one activity at a time, with a preference for things they can both do at the same time. Usually it’s swim lessons at the Y, where we get a discount. However, back before Christmas a mom friend in my neighborhood Facebook group posted that she signed her five-year-old up for ice skating lessons and thought it would be really fun if a bunch of the moms in the group all signed up. Cue my FOMO — I want my kids to learn to ice skate, too! I want to be brave and leave the house and see my friends, whose company gives me strength. Except the eight-week classes cost $119 per child. Holy crap, out of our budget. Then I saw in little red writing on the website that scholarships are available for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch. That’s us!